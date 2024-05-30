Bell went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Padres.

Facing one of his former clubs, Bell racked up his second straight three-hit performance. The 31-year-old first baseman has been on a tear to close out May, slashing .340/.358/.500 over the last 12 games with five doubles, a homer and eight RBI. Bell's .689 OPS on the season is still below his usual level of production -- his lowest mark over a full campaign is .744, set last year -- but he's quickly closing the gap.