Hayes left Saturday's game against the Cubs with left wrist discomfort, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Hayes appeared to be in some pain after fouling a pitch off in the first inning and was checked out by team trainers after reaching first base on a walk. He initially stayed in the game and scored a run but was later replaced by Erik Gonzalez. Hayes' initial diagnosis of discomfort could certainly be a lot worse, but it's possible the diagnosis changes following further tests.
