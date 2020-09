Kela (forearm) continues to work towards his return, though the Pirates aren't sure he'll have time to do so before the end of the season, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The righty has missed nearly a month with forearm tightness, though he's been able to throw for almost two weeks. The Pirates haven't officially ruled him out for the year, but general manager Ben Cherington said Tuesday that "the calendar is starting to work against us a little bit."