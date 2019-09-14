Pirates' Kevin Newman: Collects three hits
Newman went 3-for-5 with a triple and a double in a 14-1 defeat by the Cubs on Saturday.
Newman has hit safely in his last eight games, going 14-for-37 (.378), and in the bigger picture he's contributed 10 home runs and 15 stolen bases this season. The 26-year-old is slashing .318/.365/.455 over 440 at-bats and has 35 extra-base hits this season.
