Newman went 3-for-5 with a triple and a double in a 14-1 defeat by the Cubs on Saturday.

Newman has hit safely in his last eight games, going 14-for-37 (.378), and in the bigger picture he's contributed 10 home runs and 15 stolen bases this season. The 26-year-old is slashing .318/.365/.455 over 440 at-bats and has 35 extra-base hits this season.