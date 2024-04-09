Newman started at shortstop and went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Rockies.

Newman started for a second consecutive game after holding down second base in Sunday's loss to Atlanta. Shortstop will be an amalgam of bodies while Geraldo Perdomo (knee) recovers from surgery to repair a torn right meniscus that is expected to keep him out of action for about a month. Blaze Alexander started at short Saturday and Jace Peterson the day prior. It's unclear if this will be a strict platoon moving forward; Arizona faces righty Cal Quantrill on Tuesday, which could favor the left-handed hitting Peterson.