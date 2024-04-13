Newman started at shortstop and went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 9-6 loss to the Cardinals.
Newman made a fourth start over the last five games, once at second base and three times at shortstop, all coming against lefty starters. He'll continue to be part of the mix at short with Blaze Alexander and to an extent, Jace Peterson.
