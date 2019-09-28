Newman went 2-for-4 with a walkoff home run, five RBI and a walk during a 6-5 victory against the Reds on Friday.

The 26-year-old delivered his fourth walkoff moment (one was an actual walk) of the season with a two-run blast in the ninth. Newman came into the night with just one home run at home this year, but his two long balls propelled the Pirates to a fifth straight win. Newman is batting .310 with 12 home runs, 64 RBI, 61 runs and 16 steals in 484 at-bats this season.