Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Break from rehab assignment
Chisenhall (calf) has been given a few days off from his rehab assignment, though no setback has occurred, Shaun O'Neill of MLB.com reports.
Chisenhall began his most recent rehab assignment on May 14, but hasn't appeared in a game since May 15. While there is no reported setback, the timing is curious as Chisenhall had two hits -- including a double -- in his most recent performance. His continued absence will keep Melky Cabrera and Bryan Reynolds in the lineup more regularly.
