Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Seeking another opinion
Chisenhall is seeking another opinion regarding his calf injury, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Chisenhall has been dealing with a calf injury since the end of April, and he's shown little improvement over the past month, prompting the outfielder to seek another opinion before moving forward with his recovery. This isn't an encouraging sign for Chisenhall, who was limited to just 29 big-league games last season due to a similar injury.
More News
-
Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Remains idle•
-
Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Still dealing with soreness•
-
Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Still battling calf soreness•
-
Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Break unrelated to injury•
-
Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Break from rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...