Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Seeking another opinion

Chisenhall is seeking another opinion regarding his calf injury, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Chisenhall has been dealing with a calf injury since the end of April, and he's shown little improvement over the past month, prompting the outfielder to seek another opinion before moving forward with his recovery. This isn't an encouraging sign for Chisenhall, who was limited to just 29 big-league games last season due to a similar injury.

