Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Remains idle

Chisenhall (calf) has yet to resume baseball activities and is without a clear timeline to return from the 60-day injured list, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Signed to a one-year deal in the offseason with the expectation he would open the campaign in a strong-side platoon role while Gregory Polanco rehabbed from shoulder surgery, Chisenhall's hopes of making the Opening Day roster were dashed when he fractured his right index finger late in spring training. That injury is no longer a concern, but Chisenhall then developed a calf issue in late April that he aggravated during his rehab assignment in May. Now nearly a month removed from any meaningful activity, Chisenhall's chances of making it back before the All-Star break appear slim.