Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Remains without timeline

Director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that there was "no change in status" with regard to Chisenhall's recovery from left and right calf strains, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Chisenhall has been on the Pirates' injured list all season, initially as the result of a fractured right index finger before the calf issues cropped up in late April and mid-May while he was on minor-league rehab assignments. The Pirates shut him down after the second setback with the calf and allowed him to continue his rehab away from the team, but Tomczyk's comments suggest he hasn't made much meaningful progress in his recovery over the past three months. Pittsburgh has presumably ruled him out for the season and will likely part ways with Chisenhall when he hits free agency over the winter.