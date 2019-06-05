Pirates' Lonnie Chisenhall: Still dealing with soreness
Chisenhall is still dealing with calf discomfort, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Chisenhall was pulled off his rehab assignment at the end of May after experiencing renewed discomfort in his calf, and the issue apparently still hasn't improved. This certainly isn't an encouraging sign for the outfielder, who was limited to just 29 big-league games in 2018 due to a lingering calf injury.
