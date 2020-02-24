Play

Lonnie Chisenhall: Retiring from baseball

Chisenhall has retired from baseball, J.J. Smith of the Cataret County News-Times reports.

Chisenhall returned to his hometown to have his high school number retired and explained to reporters he had stepped away from the game. He was unable to take the field in 2019 after battling calf strains in both of his legs and was a free agent at the time of this report. Chisenhall played eight years in the majors, recording a .268/.320/.427 line with 64 career home runs.

