Taylor is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Taylor started the previous four games and will receive a day off after he went 2-for-13 with a double, two runs and five strikeouts during that stretch. Jack Suwinski will shift to center field Friday while Connor Joe starts in right.
More News
-
Pirates' Michael Taylor: On bench for series finale•
-
Pirates' Michael Taylor: Supplies first homer of season•
-
Pirates' Michael Taylor: Heading to bench Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Michael Taylor: Resting Sunday•
-
Pirates' Michael Taylor: On bench Thursday•
-
Pirates' Michael Taylor: Gets breather Saturday•