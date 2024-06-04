The Pirates placed Taylor on the paternity leave list Tuesday, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Taylor will likely miss the entirety of the three-game series against the Dodgers before returning for the weekend series versus the Twins. With Ji Hwan Bae also headed to the injured list, the Pirates have brought back Jack Suwinski.
