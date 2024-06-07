The Pirates activated Taylor from the paternity leave list Friday, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Taylor missed the Dodgers series this week while tending to more important matters but is back on the roster for the weekend set versus the Twins. He is not, however, in Friday's lineup, as Jack Suwinski will patrol center field.
