Taylor is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Giants.
Ji Hwan Bae -- who was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier Tuesday -- will get the start in center field. Taylor has just a .544 OPS and a 35.8 percent strikeout for Pittsburgh this season.
