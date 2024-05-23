Taylor is out of the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Giants, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Ji Hwan Bae has started in center field against two right-handers since he was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier this week, with Taylor getting the call versus the lone lefty. Taylor has now been on the bench versus a righty in four straight games, so he could be falling into the short side of a platoon with the lefty-hitting Bae.