Taylor went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base Saturday against the Twins.
Taylor was away from the team from Tuesday to Thursday while on paternity leave, with Saturday marking his first start since being activated. It was a productive effort, but he figures to serve in a short-side platoon role behind Jack Suwinski in center field.
