Taylor went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base Wednesday against the Cardinals.
Taylor drew a rare start in center field with a righty on the mound, shifting Jack Suwinski to the bench. It also marked just the second time in five games that Taylor has started since he returned from paternity leave. However, in that span he has stolen three bases, doubling his total for the season.
