Andujar was placed on waivers Thursday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Andujar spent most of the 2023 season at Triple-A Indianapolis, though he was decent across 90 plate appearances in Pittsburgh by posting a .776 OPS. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, Andjuar will be able to elect for free agency.

