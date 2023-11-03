Andujar was placed on waivers Thursday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Andujar spent most of the 2023 season at Triple-A Indianapolis, though he was decent across 90 plate appearances in Pittsburgh by posting a .776 OPS. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, Andjuar will be able to elect for free agency.
