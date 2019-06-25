Keller gave up one run in 7.1 innings for Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, striking out six while allowing six hits and no walks.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Keller receive a promotion shortly after the 10-day period after his demotion on June 18 ends. His performance Monday was encouraging as he didn't issue a walk. Keller, who has relied on fastball usage for 64.3 percent of his pitches in three MLB starts, may look to vary his repertoire upon his return to the majors. His fantasy stock has likely trended lower following a 10.25 ERA with Pittsburgh, but his pedigree and minor league success suggests he might serve as a potential buy-low candidate.