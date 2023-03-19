Keller allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks while striking out seven across 4.2 innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

Keller has done a good job of limiting runs for much of spring training, though he showcased strikeout upside with his performance Saturday. Through 329.1 career innings in the majors, Keller has a 21.1 percent strikeout rate, so it's worth keeping a spring training performance in context. However, he closed the 2022 campaign in strong form and will be given every opportunity to lead Pittsburgh's rotation in 2023.