Keller (2-5) earned the win Tuesday versus the Dodgers. He allowed two runs on two hits and five walks with five strikeouts in five innings.

The damage on Keller's line came in the form of a two-run home run by Trea Turner, but he was able to pitch around a lack of command. This was one of Keller's more effective starts this season, but he's pitched more productively out of the bullpen. The right-hander has a 5.77 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 37:20 K:BB through 43.2 innings across 10 outings (eight starts). It's unclear if Tuesday's start will earn him another turn through the rotation, but off days Thursday and Monday mean the Pirates won't need a fifth starter until some time next week.