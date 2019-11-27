Play

DuRapau was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old got his first taste of the big leagues last season, struggling to a 9.35 ERA in 17.1 innings. He was far better in 46.1 frames at the Triple-A level, posting a 2.14 ERA and a 32.6 percent strikeout rate, so it's possible he works his way back onto the roster down the line.

More News
Our Latest Stories