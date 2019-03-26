Pirates' Nick Kingham: Makes Opening Day roster
The Pirates informed Kingham on Tuesday that he will be on the team's Opening Day roster, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
With Jordan Lyles expected to open the season as Pittsburgh's fifth starter, Kingham appears destined for a long-relief role. While the 27-year-old finished the 2018 campaign with an unremarkable 5.21 ERA in 76 innings (15 starts, three relief appearances), he flashed some upside and could get another look in the rotation at some point in 2019 should an opening arise.
More News
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Pitches well Monday•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Plagued by inconsistency•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Makes good impression Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Roughed up by Phillies•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Looks good against Marlins•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Competing for rotation spot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Paddack looks like first must-add player
Padres pitching prospect Chris Paddack has shot up draft boards in recent weeks. Here's why...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers and breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Podcast League draft; over/unders
Heading into North American opening day on Thursday, we break down our Podcast League draft,...
-
Podcast League draft (H2H points)
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew invited some loyal listeners to take part in a draft that's...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...