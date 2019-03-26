The Pirates informed Kingham on Tuesday that he will be on the team's Opening Day roster, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

With Jordan Lyles expected to open the season as Pittsburgh's fifth starter, Kingham appears destined for a long-relief role. While the 27-year-old finished the 2018 campaign with an unremarkable 5.21 ERA in 76 innings (15 starts, three relief appearances), he flashed some upside and could get another look in the rotation at some point in 2019 should an opening arise.