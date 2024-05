Cruz went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during Sunday's 5-3 win over the Rockies.

Cruz' go-ahead no-doubter to right-center in the sixth put the Pirates up for good. Cruz, who also doubled, collected his first multi-hit game in 12 games and only his third since April 6. The talented shortstop, who broke a 17-game homer-less string on Friday, has gone 14-for-42 (.333) over his last 13 games with two homers, six RBI and a steal.