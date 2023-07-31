Bido is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Tigers at PNC Park, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Bido made his most recent appearance out of the bullpen, serving as a primary pitcher and covering three scoreless innings behind opener Ryan Borucki in a July 22 win over the Angels. The Pirates were able to get by with a four-man rotation last week, but Bido will return to a starting role while Tuesday's series opener versus the Tigers kicks off a stretch of 16 games in as many days.