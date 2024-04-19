Skenes allowed one hit and two walks while striking out eight across 3.1 scoreless innings in a start with Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.

Skenes has yet to record more than 10 outs in a start this season, but he did increase his pitch count to 65. He was a bit wild with only 37 of his pitches finding the zone, though he generated 11 whiffs on four fastballs, three sliders and three changeups. For the season, Skenes has thrown 12.2 shutout innings while maintaining a 27:4 K:BB.