Skenes will not fill the rotation spot of Marco Gonzales (forearm) in the short term, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Gonzales was placed on the injured list Sunday due to forearm tightness, opening a spot in the big-league rotation. Skenes won't be a candidate to take the job, as the Pirates have carefully monitored his workload early in the new campaign. He was built up to 55 pitches in his last outing with Triple-A Indianapolis, but Quinn Priester, Eric Lauer and perhaps Luis Ortiz are candidates to be in the rotation in the short term.