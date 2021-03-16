Priester allowed one run on one hit and a walk in two-thirds of an inning against the Orioles on Monday, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

The organization's top pitching prospect, who isn't expected to debut in the majors for two or three seasons, showcased a 97 mph fastball and a sharp-breaking curve. "We told him right away, 'You're not making the club,' so I think it's just a chance to see him," manager Derek Shelton said before the game. Priester is in camp to work with the coaching staff. Teams were permitted to bring up to 75 players to camp, and minor-league spring training will not start until after the big team goes north. The 2019 first-round draft pick has compiled a 3.19 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 41:14 K:BB in 36.2 professional innings.