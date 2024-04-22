Priester is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Brewers at PNC Park.

Even though he was lit up for five runs (four earned) on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and one walk across 4.1 innings in his 2024 MLB debut this past Friday against the Red Sox, Priester will get at least one more chance to prove that he belongs in the big-league rotation. He'll have the benefit of making a second straight start at home, though the more forgiving dimensions of PNC Park didn't do him many favors this past weekend when it came to keeping the ball in the yard. If Priester is unable to show improvement Wednesday and ends up being sent back to the minors, top prospect Paul Skenes could be next in line to fill the No. 5 spot in Pittsburgh's rotation.