Williams (0-3) allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out five across seven innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Twins.

Williams held one of the better lineups around the league in check, with the only extra-base hit he allowed coming off the bat of Luis Arraez in the seventh inning. Prior to that, he had allowed just one Twin into scoring position and had retired 11 straight batters. Williams now has a 3.52 ERA across 15.1 innings this season, racking up a 14:5 K:BB. He'll look to duplicate this effectiveness in his next start, currently scheduled for Tuesday at St. Louis.