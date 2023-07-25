Pittsburgh placed Marcano on the 60-day injured list Tuesday with a right knee ligament injury, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
Marcano had to be carried off the field Monday after injuring his knee on a play at third base. He won't be eligible to return from the 60-day IL until late September and could very well be done for the season. The young infielder had slashed .233/.276/.356 with three homers and five steals through 75 major-league games this year for the Pirates.
