Grandal (foot) won't be cleared to run until at least next week, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
He's able to do some other baseball activities, but Grandal's plantar fasciitis is still preventing him from running. Given that Opening Day is just a week away and he has just three Grapefruit League plate appearances under his belt, Grandal could very well be looking at a trip to the injured list. Henry Davis is poised for the lion's share of catching duties while Grandal is out.
More News
-
Pirates' Yasmani Grandal: Not able to run yet•
-
Pirates' Yasmani Grandal: Battling plantar fasciitis•
-
Pirates' Yasmani Grandal: Will share starts at catcher•
-
Pirates' Yasmani Grandal: Joins Bucs•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Filling in for resting Lee•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Starting Sunday, but losing time•