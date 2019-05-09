Rangers' A.J. Alexy: Out at least six weeks
Alexy has been shut down for six weeks due to a strained right lat, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Alexy, who suffered the injury at the beginning of May, apparently received a PRP injection and will be reevaluated in six weeks. Prior to suffering the injury, the 21-year-old compiled a 5.12 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 23:13 K:BB in five starts (19.1 innings) with High-A Down East.
