Alexy has been shut down for six weeks due to a strained right lat, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Alexy, who suffered the injury at the beginning of May, apparently received a PRP injection and will be reevaluated in six weeks. Prior to suffering the injury, the 21-year-old compiled a 5.12 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 23:13 K:BB in five starts (19.1 innings) with High-A Down East.