The White Sox released Alexy on July 1.
Alexy made nine appearances (four starts) in the majors with the Rangers between the past two seasons, but he never reached the big leagues with the White Sox, who picked him up on a waiver claim in January. The 25-year-old right-hander struggled to a 12.00 ERA and 2.57 WHIP in 21 innings at Triple-A Charlotte this season prior to being cut loose.
