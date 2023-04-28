Alexy was sent outright to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Alexy is now off the 40-man roster. The right-hander has struggled mightily in four appearances with Charlotte in 2023 with a 15.30 ERA and ugly 10:18 K:BB over 10 innings of work. He'll provide organizational depth as long as he remains a member of the organization.
