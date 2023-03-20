Alexy (oblique) made his spring debut in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Dodgers in Cactus League play, retiring two batters while allowing two runs on three hits and two walks.

Though Alexy appears to have moved past the left oblique issue that first popped up earlier in this month, his poor showing in his debut won't help his chances of breaking camp as a member of Chicago's Opening Day roster. Alexy still has a minor-league option remaining, and if demoted to Triple-A Charlotte to begin the season, he could fill a spot in the affiliate's rotation.