Alexy has been delayed by a left oblique issue this spring but could appear in a game by the end of the week, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Alexy was claimed off waivers by the White Sox in late January. In 30 innings for the Rangers over the past two seasons, he owns a 23:26 K:BB and a 6.30 ERA. He's likely ticketed to open the year in the Triple-A rotation or possibly as a long reliever at the major-league level.