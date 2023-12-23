Alexy signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Dec. 19.

Alexy began the 2023 season at Triple-A Charlotte in the White Sox organization but was released after collecting a 12.00 ERA and ugly 21:41 K:BB over 21 innings. He then resurfaced in independent ball with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs but wasn't much better for them in posting an 11.81 ERA and 8:11 across 5.1 frames. Alexy is still just 25 and formerly a decent prospect, so the Twins figured he was worth a shot in hopes that he'll solve his control problems.