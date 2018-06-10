Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Has success against Keuchel

Beltre has a .306 batting average over 62 at-bats against Dallas Keuchel, the scheduled opposing starter for Sunday's game against the Astros.

As part of the plan to manage Beltre's playing time over the long season, he was given a day off Saturday, so it's likely he'll be back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale. He's gone 4-for-23 since returning from the disabled list last week.