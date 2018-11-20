Adrian Beltre: Officially retires

Beltre announced his retirement Tuesday.

The Rangers were open to bringing Beltre back for less money and in a lesser role, but the 39-year-old third baseman opted to call it a career. He sails into the sunset with a .286/.339/.480 slash line, 477 home runs, 3,166 hits and 84 fWAR, which is significantly boosted by his legendary defense at the hot corner. There is a good chance he gets voted into the Hall of Fame five years from now.

