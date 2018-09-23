Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Will be rested over final week
Beltre will not be in the lineup every day over the final week of the season, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Beltre will start Sunday, the Rangers' home finale and possibly his final game in front of the fans in Arlington, then have his playing time managed over the final week on the road in Anaheim and Seattle. This is the time of year when managers like to give veterans a chance to reach milestones, but Beltre already achieved his Friday. The 39-year-old Beltre hit the 476th home run of his career, moving him past Stan Musial and Willie Stargell for 30th on the all-time list.
