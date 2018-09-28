Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Out Thursday with hip issue

Beltre was held out Thursday against Seattle due to a lingering hip injury, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Although the Rangers are well out of playoff contention, interim manager Don Wakamatsu said he's hoping Beltre will manage to play in the final three games of the regular season. Beltre will be considered day-to-day moving forward.

