Adrian Beltre: Undecided on future

Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said last week that he's been in touch with Beltre, but the third baseman has yet to decide if he wants to continue his playing career in 2019, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Beltre will be a free agent this winter with the Rangers unwilling to extend him a qualifying offer, but the organization remains open to bringing the 39-year-old back at the right price if he's interested. in returning to Texas. Injuries have hampered Beltre in both of the past two seasons, so expect him to handle a part-time role at third base and/or log more extensive time at designated hitter in 2019 if he elects to join an American League club this offseason.