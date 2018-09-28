Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Back in action Friday

Beltre (hip) returns to the lineup Friday against the Mariners, hitting fourth as the designated hitter.

Beltre sat out Thursday's contest due to a lingering hip injury, but the issue was apparently a minor one as he missed just a single day. He's expected to play in each of the final three games of the season, games which could be the final ones of the 39-year-old's career.

