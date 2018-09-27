Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Gets breather Thursday

Beltre is not in the lineup Thursday against the Mariners.

Beltre, who is hitting .276/.329/.671 with eight homers and 15 RBI through 21 games in September, will hit the bench for the second time in the last four games as the Rangers look to give him some extra rest down the stretch. Jurickson Profar is starting at the hot corner in this one, with Joey Gallo serving as the DH.