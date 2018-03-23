Rangers' Anthony Gose: Set to make spring debut
Gose is scheduled to make his first spring appearance for Texas on Friday against San Diego, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Houston had taken Gose as a Rule 5 pick, but had no room for the left-hander and returned him to Texas earlier in March. Gose is flamethrower, but as the Astros learned, he doesn't always know where that fastball is going.
More News
-
Rangers' Anthony Gose: Back with Rangers•
-
Astros' Anthony Gose: Placed on outright waivers•
-
Astros' Anthony Gose: Walks all three batters faced•
-
Astros' Anthony Gose: Scheduled to pitch Saturday•
-
Astros' Anthony Gose: Throws live batting practice•
-
Astros' Anthony Gose: Selected by Astros in Rule 5 draft•
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
There's only one Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani is a one-of-a-kind player, and we'll treat him like that in your Fantasy lea...
-
Hold on: Ranking top non-closers
Relievers are mostly valued for their saves in Fantasy Baseball, but in the right format, even...
-
Deep sleeper for every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for every major league team.