Rangers' Anthony Gose: Set to make spring debut

Gose is scheduled to make his first spring appearance for Texas on Friday against San Diego, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Houston had taken Gose as a Rule 5 pick, but had no room for the left-hander and returned him to Texas earlier in March. Gose is flamethrower, but as the Astros learned, he doesn't always know where that fastball is going.

