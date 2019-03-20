Rangers' Ariel Jurado: Sent to Triple-A
Jurado was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.
Jurado had at least a chance to crack the Opening Day roster as a reliever but will have to prove himself at the Triple-A level, a stop he skipped last season. There's no reason to believe he'll much much of a weapon if and when he returns, however, as he posted a 5.93 ERA in 54.2 innings for the Rangers last season while striking out an extremely low 9.1 percent of opposing batters.
